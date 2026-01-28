Sundarban, Amitav Ghosh and love of novels

My introduction to Sundarban in Bengal is primarily through the novels of Dr. Amitav Ghosh. His The Hungry Tide, Gun Island and the recent Ghost Eye has the beautiful forest as one of the main actors in the storyline. So. when one of my former students from Bengal visited the Sunderban, I wanted her to send some pictures of the forest and the rivers to me. She was gracious enough to send them to me, filling my heart and mind. Here are some of the pictures that she had shared with me.
|A crocodile
The vast expanse of the river which looks lovely
You might wonder that there are many pictures of the Sundarban littered all over the internet then why am I getting so excited over pictures that I procured from my former student. Well, one's lived experience is worth more than the many unknown photographers' pictures on the internet.
Thanks dear Aditi for the beautiful pictures.
Dear reader, I will pause here but leave two posts on the works of Dr. Ghosh which I had written.
