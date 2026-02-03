My blog through the perspective of AI

Today I paused to take note of the AI overview that appears whenever I run a search on Google. I thought, let me see what it says about my blog.
So here goes:
"Meanderings and Reflections "often refers to personal, contemplative writing, most notably the long-running blog by Susan Deborah featuring, thoughts on literature, daily life in India, and social observations. It captures a slow-life, observational style, covering topics like literature, rain, and personal anecdotes."Key Aspects of "Meanderings and Reflections" (Susan Deborah Blog):
Literary Observations: Discussions on authors like Amitav Ghosh and Albert Camus.
Daily Life & Culture: Reflections on Chennai, the experience of rain, and social dynamics.
Personal Philosophy: Thoughts on happiness, the meaning of "simple," and the nature of memory.
Slow Life: A focus on reading, writing, and appreciating the present moment.
So I was grinning from ear to ear even though I know all these were gleaned from my blog.
Well, what do you think dear reader?
