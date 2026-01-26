For some time now, I have been yearning for a slow life which meant reading, writing a bit, watching films/series and generally leading a mindful life. The wish has been granted but it came with a clause - The clause is illness. While I don't want to share the name of the illness, dear reader you are free to think of the most dreadful one which causes fear and a general sense of anxiety. Well, I am not here to discuss my state of health but what I do plan is to discuss my state of well-being in spite of the hospital visits and doctor consultations.
|Feni, our non-human companion on a foggy day
Life has a way of slowing us down either with something unexpected or grave and it never makes a mistake. I got what I was yearning for along with an excess baggage of the illness without which the slow life wouldn't be possible at all. While I don't welcome the baggage whole-heartedly, I must also add that while we often get what we had asked for, we also get additional stuff which is like an add-on.
I have learnt to focus on the life I had wanted albeit for a little while and nurture that part of me which has to be cared for. I am extensively reading, sipping different kinds of tea, watching movies and series without any guilt and generally leading a life where I don't do much except for the aforementioned activities. Oh! yes, I have also started writing letters and long mails after a long hiatus because now I have the time to think, concoct my thoughts and be lavish with words which otherwise would be buried under a plethora of mundane and sundry jobs.
What I do miss is my students and teaching from which I have taken a long break for now. I miss the giggles, jokes, sarcasm and camaraderie of fellow colleagues and staff. But I am not complaining for life knows what to bestow on you and the time for the same.
Keep me in your thoughts and prayers and remember that life listens to your innermost thoughts even when you don't proclaim it aloud!
