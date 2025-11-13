Samuel Beckett and 67

I read that '67' has been chosen as the word of the year 2025. Well, I searched for its meaning but it is nothing. Well, the word rather digits stand for nothing. It's a joke on us, I presume. Long ago a man named Samuel Beckett made the word 'absurd' quite fanciful. Well, at least it was a word and not some crazy two digits. The word 'absurd' also stood for nothing - the nothingness of life, the absurdity of existence and related ideas. His famous play, Waiting for Godot, was a play that signified nothing! Nonsense and absurdity was the tagline of the play.
Many playwrights of that era - early 20th century which was the post II World War period where disillusionment and the meaninglessness of human existence was explored and analysed. Well, it made us question our very existence and the purpose of life. If after studying the Theatre of the Absurd, one doesn't change their perspective of life then I would say that the whole English Literature is a futile exercise!
Well, reader that was the nothingness of Samuel Beckett. Now coming to 67 - at least 69 means something but that wasn't added to any dictionary but an absolutely meaningless two digit has been added. As I mentioned in the initial paragraph, the addition is a grand joke on the people. I wonder what Beckett would've thought about this; maybe he would have linked it to the Theatre of the Absurd and Martin Esslin would've coined 'Absurd 67' - a great combo which would have at least brought some honour to the new addition.
However, you see it, I cannot accept 67 as a word! 69 is better any day. What's your take, dear reader?
