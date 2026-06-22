Teaching shocks!

The post sounds like a Physics one but believe me, the shock that I am going to share is something that rattled me out of my wits this morning. Well, we were informed beforehand that two senior gentlemen have taken admission and will be joining our college. Well, one never worries about things much that don't directly affect us. Surprise! The two 'senior gentlemen' were in my class, sitting right there - one with a mop of white hair and the other no hair but with a domineering effect! As soon as I beheld them, I was mildly startled. Well, one gentleman in question was one of the founding members of a well known elite college of our state - of course, he was retired and chose to spend his vacant hours in the company of students who possible could be fifty years younger than him and teachers who were thirty years younger than him!
Gasp!
Really?
Learning has no age, they say but a prominent gentleman chose our college to drive us nuts! This situation has put me in a dilemma. I find myself as an oject under scrutiny even though, I am imagining too much but that's the reality. All of us who have them in the class are a bit shaken but I do know that eventually we will get used to the sight of someone quite experienced and well read sitting amongst the 20 somethings.
Reader, wish me luck and watch this space for more tea from my classes.
Image courtesy: Internet
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