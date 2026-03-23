The most underrated aspects of life that we almost always take for granted are:
* Getting up without any effort in the morning
* Turning on to the side without pain
* Eating whatever you fancy without restrictions
* Making a plan on a whim
* Breathing without any effort
* Bathing whenever you feel like
* Having a drink of anything without much thought
* Planning an outing in the weekend
* Knowing exactly how you will feel the next day based on today
* Peacefully sitting by the window
Dear reader, what will you add to the list?
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