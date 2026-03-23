Monday, 23 March 2026

The most underrated aspects of life . . .

Posted by at 12:41:00 pm

The most underrated aspects of life that we almost always take for granted are:

* Getting up without any effort in the morning

* Turning on to the side without pain

* Eating whatever you fancy without restrictions

* Making a plan on a whim

* Breathing without any effort

* Bathing whenever you feel like

* Having a drink of anything without much thought

* Planning an outing in the weekend

* Knowing exactly how you will feel the next day based on today

* Peacefully sitting by the window



Dear reader, what will you add to the list? 

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