I won't be able to write from the grave
So let me tell you what I love:
Books, Smell of books, Skies, Stars, long
drives with music, food,
Pop songs, instrumentals, Crime thrillers, dressing up, silver,
mountains, summer mornings and late evenings, bread, butter, smell of wet earth,
windows with a view, walking, old curio shops, Christmas season, winters, lights,
slow mornings---
and drinking coffee without guilt.
Inspired by Bhumika's Boudoir who was inspired by Fanny Howe.
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