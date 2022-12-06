Bellingham Diaries - 3

The Tale of the Wife's bath
The adjusting of the hot-water-cold-water has become something of a challenge for me. Talk of a neat challenge after the 40s - teaching new tricks to old dogs could be well, tricky! As much as I love bathing, it has become an exercise of planning and mental prep for me. First, I am more of a cold water person so you could possibly imagine the pressure of using hot water. Next, the long and inviting bathtub seems to be mocking at me whenever I head to its vicinity. It beckons me no doubt but is plotting its revenge on this bucket and mug loving middle-class Indian. Woe to me when I had imagined myself sipping gin and tonic in a bathtub while soaking my tired nerves on a normal day! Well, the wish had come true but at the cost of me spending minutes trying to figure 1. the shower/tap toggling and 2. the hot/cold toggling. After much swearing and exasperation, I figure out the p-r-e-c-i-s-e requirement only to find that the shampoo has been forgotten in the suitcase! Phew! I have to invariably call out to the ever preoccupied husband who finds it difficult to find stuff even if it is in his hands. After all this ordeal, I complete my bath and come out to spend an hour mulling over my existential issues of trying to be someone who manages everything fairly well.
And not forgetting the semantics of showering and bathing which is a puzzle to me!
I also realise that I have a similar post on bathing when I visited Belfast in 2010. And, sure I am happy to know that certain parts of me haven't changed at all. So here you go: Deliberations of bathing in a foreign place.
Dear reader, I hope that you find baths that satisfy your body and soul.
May the water temperature suit your body and may you be refreshed and happy.
Until the next adventure, take care.
At my age, I prefer to take a shower. A bathtub might be dangerous (slipping, falling, getting in, getting out).ReplyDelete
DUTA, there is no choice for me. In India, we have a bucket and a mug (I don't know whether you know what it means) which allows one to fill water and using the small vessel, we fetch water and pour. Also when we need a bit of water to spread the soap, it's easy but with the shower-bathtub, it becomes a bit tricky. Ah! the familiar bathroom!Delete
Well, one cannot be cribbing.
Thanks for coming by dear DUTA, as always.