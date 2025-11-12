Two crime thrillers which could've been shorter

The past week, I watched two Indian crime thrillers on Jiohotstar - Search: The Naina Murder case and Murder in Mahim. While Search is adapted from the Danish series, The Killing, Murder in Mahim is an adaptation of a book by Jerry Pinto with the same title. Both the series had excellent actors in the title roles - Konkona Sen Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz among others who were outstanding in their performance.
The two thrillers started off quite promisingly with the right cliffhangers between episodes and good twists and turns - which kept the viewer on tenterhooks. But somewhere in the middle of the series, one gets a feeling that there are unnecessary plot twists and while we think that finally the killer is trapped, the evidence is shaky and the trail is left.
While I am not someone who leaves a series mid-way, I was more often then tempted to abandon the series and check out some other ones to spend my time (which at present is ample). The writing though started off at a good pace with catchy plot twists become slack and lazy where the viewer is taken on a merry-go-round which never stops albeit slowly without the needed thrill.
But both the stories are more of relationships and personal narratives more than the actual murder solving itself. For example, somewhere while watching Murder in Mahim, one forgets that a murder mystery is in progress while watching the homosexual subculture in the underbelly of Mumbai. I got the same feeling while reading Jerry Pinto's book which also lost the murder plot somewhere while taking the reader on a tour of the lesser explored aspects of the city that never sleeps. While the detour was equally interesting, the details were done with great care forgetting that the murderer had to be caught.
I am happy that Murder in Mahim stopped with eight episodes while Search has a second season in the Naina Murder Case (yawn) which could've been avoided. Ah well! the series are a great platform for wonderful actors to be featured in the OTT platform while they aren't seen much in films.
A special treat for me was seeing Ashutosh Rana interact with transgenders which reminded me of his role as a transperson in Sangarsh, where his character sent shivers through my spine. To seem him as a soft and caring character was quite a different experience.
Have you watched these two? What was your experience?
Images: Internet (Wikipedia)
No. I have not watched these.ReplyDelete
But based on your suggestion I did see 'Dahaad' (I think). The one with Vijay Verma and Sonali Sinha. Immensely enjoyed.
I like Konkona a lot and I shall watch Search. But these days I am into comic drawing.
Open source software in art are not fully ready for users. Be it Blender 4.5 or Pencil2d. I spent a lot of time and discovered this issue. But am I imagining? Younger guys will know the issues with open source Blender 4.5 , Pencil2d.
Good to see you sir. Hope you've been doing well. Dahad was an interesting one! Sonakshi Sinha is good in series. Watch Search but don't blame me if you didn't like it.Delete