Eternal hope of a holiday during work days!

It has been raining incessantly for the past 48 hours and there is an alert for the coming few days; the schools have a holiday declared by the Government unlike colleges. I hope that a public holiday is declared for the state of Goa - this thought brings me to the topic of holidays which is savoured by almost many individuals that I know! Unexpected holidays on a working day have a special flavour to them. The thought of remaining home on an otherwise working day with classes, students and following time is definitely a welcome break, even so better if it is the middle of a week. Forget middle of the week, any day of the week except the mandatory Sunday offers an unexplainable glee to individuals of diverse age groups. My students are happy, my colleagues are happy and my dog is happy to have me home.
Why do we crave for these sudden unexpected break days from work, I have often pondered. Is it the relief from the clock, or the relief from the humdrum of everyday shenanigans, or the sheer joy of an unexpected burst of time at home to indulge in some extra minutes of breakfast, hot lunch and any time siesta!
My partner likes it when I'm home and vice-versa. Our breakfast conversations are longer, making us linger for tea in the dining table and staying long after the tea is drained; We stand for minutes together admiring the garden - the flowers, fruits and birds while exchanging notes on how the ash-gourd looks healthier than the last one we harvested; our Feni (our non-human companion) is happy to walk around with us matching our step and basking in the warmth of our leisurely strokes and lazy hugs.
All in all, an unexpected holiday is stretching the usual idleness while savouring it!
So, do you enjoy these welcome breaks in the course of your week?
