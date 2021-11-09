I often wonder,
What is a holiday?
Is it - a complete break from monotony or
a change of place
or
No usual duties
or
laden with work in the mind but pretending that it is not work day!
The idea of cutting off from routine cannot be understood by me -
for I cannot wake late or remain unbathed or postpone breakfast.
I carry work within my head,
but postpone doing it.
I try to ignore work messages by saying to myself, "I am on vacation."
But the after-holiday thought hoists itself on me wrecking havoc.
Deadlines love me.
I guess I share an intimate karmic connection with them.
They chase me and I chase them. We love playing hide-and-seek,
but almost always, we end up losing sight of each other.
And when a holiday chances upon my schedule, the deadlines arrive,
in pomp and glory.
Grinning and laughing - I choose to play along.
And I always lose.
No comments:
Post a Comment