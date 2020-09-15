A poem for troubled times

Today, as I reflect on the past days and more to come, there is a slight perturbation which stirs my thoughts. But I keep myself going and try motivating myself so that I don't despair. There are some days when my words are sufficient but on other days, there is always poetry.
Here is a poem that I have been going to when thoughts of fear assail:
Everything Is Going To Be Alright, by Derek MahonHow should I not be glad to contemplatethe clouds clearing beyond the dormer windowand a high tide reflected on the ceiling?There will be dying, there will be dying,but there is no need to go into that.The poems flow from the hand unbiddenand the hidden source is the watchful heart.The sun rises in spite of everythingand the far cities are beautiful and bright.I lie here in a riot of sunlightwatching the day break and the clouds flying.Everything Is Going To Be Alright
Hope this poem lightens your day and brings cheer to you in these grim times.
Take care and stafe (stay safe)
That's how it is, isn't it! A quiet moment of reflection renews hope.ReplyDelete
Indeed. How have you been dear Ruth?ReplyDelete